Letter: Health care increasingly controlled by outsiders

Sunday’s column by Dr. Esther Smith (no relation) makes clear that, unchecked over time, the obstacles placed between the patient and physician will continue to grow in number and complexity (“New lab-test authorization is harmful,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 14).

HMSA and its relationship with Avalon is a small piece of the ever-increasing presence of venture capital and investment firms controlling the operations and finances of an increasingly larger part of our fragmented medical system.

In reviewing the Avalon website, one can readily see that the leadership of Avalon is filled with many individuals with careers in venture capital and investments, many outside of healthcare. With these people so far removed from patient care now controlling healthcare services, hospital systems and physician groups, we can only expect more decisions to be made on financial results and not healthcare outcomes.

Dan Smith

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter