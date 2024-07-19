Letter: Only one thing matters: Keep Trump out of office

Donald Trump speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum.

This is why I’m not worried about the polls (yet): Trump represents such an existential threat that it doesn’t seem to matter who the Democrats pick, or what they do correctly or incorrectly.

The horrible debate, the assassination attempt, the RNC — nothing seems to be shifting the polls outside the margin of error. There seems to be enough of us who would vote for almost anyone other than the orange monster to give me actual hope in the face of conventional punditry. Biden can mumble like a reanimated zombie and trip over his tongue, loudmouth Democrats can implore him to leave the race or the party could nominate any of the presumed contenders.

With apologies to Bill Murray in “Meatballs,” it just doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is that Donald Trump does not become President again on Nov. 6. Nothing else matters.

Kalani Perry

Keaau, Hawaii island

