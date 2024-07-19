Letter: Secret Service failed to do job at Trump rally

I am a registered Republican and Trump supporter. I am also a Hawaii resident, and I’d like to know what Rep. Case, Rep. Tokuda, Sen. Hirono and Sen. Schatz are doing to investigate the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. It has become glaringly (horribly) clear that the Secret Service failed to do their job and I would like to know why. I want to know if it was reckless incompetence or purposeful incompetence that got one person killed, injured two and almost took the life of Donald J. Trump, the only man I will vote for in 2024 (as I did in 2016 and 2020).

Our federal representatives owe us an explanation, and must hold all those responsible accountable. Someone needs to get fired or impeached.

Cindy Dold

Manoa

