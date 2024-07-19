Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 19, 2024 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Take it from those who know: Biden has to go

Today

USA TODAY President Joe Biden delivers a fiery speech at Detroit’s Renaissance High School on July 12.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

USA TODAY

President Joe Biden delivers a fiery speech at Detroit’s Renaissance High School on July 12.