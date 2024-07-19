Letter: Take it from those who know: Biden has to go

Swipe or click to see more

President Joe Biden should heed the advice of former Hawaii Govs. John Waihee, Ben Cayetano and Neil Abercrombie, and withdraw from the 2024 presidential election. John, Ben and Neil together represent 20 years of ineptitude, indifference and incompetence in government. If ever there were a trio qualified to recognize a poor leader, it’s these guys.

Brad Morriseau

Mililani

