Honolulu is in desperate need of a mayoral debate. We are calling on all local TV news media to remove your block and give Honolulu a debate.

PBS Hawaii hosted a mayoral debate for the Big Island and many other sessions for candidates in various Big Island districts. Are we on Oahu that unimportant to PBS Hawaii and other local TV news media?

Honolulu is in a crisis. The following ongoing problematic issues must be debated by our incumbent and new mayoral candidates: Honolulu’s rail extension to Middle Street and Kalihi, gross mishandling of our taxdollars, negligent overtaxing of local residents, unaffordable housing that the city calls affordable, increasing homelessness, increasing crime. Honolulu needs transparency in city government and the HART board wants to hire a PR firm? Please!

Local stations, please give Honolulu a mayoral debate. Where’s Common Cause Hawaii?

Frankie Lam

Moanalua

