The temporary shelter of 20 tents is seen on a Ponahawai Street parcel in Hilo on July 10.

After operating a drone in the vicinity of a tented “temporary respite area” on Ponahawai Street in Hilo, two state-contracted survey workers were assaulted by people from the camp. One suspect has been arrested. And nearby business operators have expressed frustration that fights and drug-dealing are evident.

A security company will begin operating on site Monday, Hawaii County officials said, and shelter space on Salvation Army property nearby to replace the camp is expected to open in August. A state-operated kauhale, a communal “village” of tiny homes providing shelter, is also planned for Hilo in coming months, but unlike the “respite area” it will incorporate social services and security.