Honolulu crime boss Miske guilty of murder, racketeering
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shelly Miguel, center, mother of Johnathan Fraser, was embraced by supporters outside the courthouse.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shelly Miguel, left, mother of murder victim Johnathan Fraser, cried Thursday outside Federal Court after a jury convicted Honolulu businessman Michael J. Miske Jr. of a slew of charges.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ashley Wong, front, former girlfriend of Johnathan Fraser, left Federal Court Thursday with family and supporters.
COURTESY HPD
Michael J. Miske Jr.