Lahaina schools to close on anniversary of wildfires
GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 16
Lahainaluna High School will be closed for students and staff to allow participation in commemorative events and healing activities.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 30
Four Lahaina public schools will be closed Aug. 8 on the anniversary of the wildfires. Principals of the schools that will observe the day — Jennifer Everett, left, King Kamehameha III Elementary; Gary Kanamori, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary; Stacy Bookland, Lahaina Intermediate; and Richard Carosso, Lahainaluna High — are shown at a citizens meeting in Lahaina in the aftermath of the tragedy.