Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 19, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Lahaina schools to close on anniversary of wildfires

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:36 p.m.

Editors' PicksEducationMauiMaui Wildfires

GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 16 Lahainaluna High School will be closed for students and staff to allow participation in commemorative events and healing activities.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 16

Lahainaluna High School will be closed for students and staff to allow participation in commemorative events and healing activities.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 30 Four Lahaina public schools will be closed Aug. 8 on the anniversary of the wildfires. Principals of the schools that will observe the day — Jennifer Everett, left, King Kamehameha III Elementary; Gary Kanamori, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary; Stacy Bookland, Lahaina Intermediate; and Richard Carosso, Lahainaluna High — are shown at a citizens meeting in Lahaina in the aftermath of the tragedy.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 30

Four Lahaina public schools will be closed Aug. 8 on the anniversary of the wildfires. Principals of the schools that will observe the day — Jennifer Everett, left, King Kamehameha III Elementary; Gary Kanamori, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary; Stacy Bookland, Lahaina Intermediate; and Richard Carosso, Lahainaluna High — are shown at a citizens meeting in Lahaina in the aftermath of the tragedy.

GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 16 Lahainaluna High School will be closed for students and staff to allow participation in commemorative events and healing activities.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 30 Four Lahaina public schools will be closed Aug. 8 on the anniversary of the wildfires. Principals of the schools that will observe the day — Jennifer Everett, left, King Kamehameha III Elementary; Gary Kanamori, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary; Stacy Bookland, Lahaina Intermediate; and Richard Carosso, Lahainaluna High — are shown at a citizens meeting in Lahaina in the aftermath of the tragedy.