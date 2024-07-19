Lahaina schools to close on anniversary of wildfires

Four Lahaina public schools will be closed Aug. 8 on the anniversary of the wildfires. Principals of the schools that will observe the day — Jennifer Everett, left, King Kamehameha III Elementary; Gary Kanamori, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary; Stacy Bookland, Lahaina Intermediate; and Richard Carosso, Lahainaluna High — are shown at a citizens meeting in Lahaina in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The state Board of Education on Thursday approved the state Department of Education’s recommendation to grant a waiver for the closure of Lahaina public schools on Aug. 8 — the first anniversary of the wildfire that swept through the historic town, killing 102.

Four Lahaina public schools — King Kameha­meha III Elementary, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High — will be closed for students and staff to allow participation in commemorative events and healing activities. Schools will reopen Aug. 9.

With the BOE’s approval of the waiver request, the DOE will also grant salaried employees a paid administrative leave day on Aug. 8 to staff who request it.

Approximately 300 salaried employees will be granted paid leave, but approximately 250 casual employees will not.

“We recognize the importance of schools providing a sense of normalcy and continuity for students, but also acknowledge the profound emotional, psychological, physical and financial impacts that the wildfires have had on survivors and the community,” Keith Hayashi, state schools superintendent, said in a statement. “The destruction disrupted the lives of many of our students and staff, and we recognize the need for time to grieve and heal.”

There were concerns that students would lose yet another school day in the wake of the wildfires. Additionally, some parents will now need to make arrangements to take care of children who would normally be at school.

In support of the recommendation, Hayashi wrote, “We deeply respect and support the ongoing recovery efforts on Maui, and we also remain committed to ensuring students’ well-being, development and academic success and providing essential support and resources at our schools — such as additional behavioral health specialists on campus.”

The first official day of the 2024-25 academic year will remain Aug. 5.

With a minimum requirement of 180 school days each academic year, the BOE had previously waived several school days for Lahainaluna complex schools due to Hurricane Dora and the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires. Specifically, King Kamehameha III Elementary saw 51 school days waived, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary had 46 days waived, Lahaina Intermediate had 45 days waived and Lahainaluna High had 28 days waived.

During the closures, Lahai­naluna complex students had access to alternative learning options, including distance learning, enrollment in other schools, and Hawaiian language immersion programs.

According to Hayashi, many students participated in alternative learning options, even though they were voluntary.

Parents are encouraged to check with their child’s school regarding specific reporting dates, as each school has its own pre-planned waiver days and grade-level orientations during the first week.

Students who miss school days during the week of the anniversary will have the opportunity to make up any missed assignments.

“It is important to have this day so that parents, teachers, staff and families can attend community events,” Maui board member Kahele Dukelow said in a statement. “I think it’s the right thing to do to provide that particular day off for everybody to process as they need to.”

DOE has also authorized an internal Maui Wildfires Leave Share Program, allowing all salaried DOE employees to donate leave time to their Maui co­-workers who lost or suffered severe damage to their primary residences due to the wildfires.

The optional leave donation will provide affected employees with additional leave time to address personal matters needed for recovery. Leave donation forms, applications and guidelines have been distributed to all DOE staff; applications are due by Sept. 13.