Raiatea Helm, left, and Willie K, right, after performing at a fundraiser for Barack Obama, pose for a shot with the Obamas.

I recently wrote about President Obama’s father, Barack Obama Sr., and his three years in Hawaii.

Several readers told me they met members of the Obama ohana in Hawaii. Here are a few of the memories they shared with me.

Paula Rath remembered when the future president worked at Baskin-Robbins.

“On Friday nights my son Duncan Graham, a first grader at Punahou, and I walked from our Makiki apartment to the Baskin- Robbins shop on King Street. There was a warm and friendly guy with an afro working there.

“When he asked Duncan where he went to school, my son replied, ‘Punahou,’ and as the young man scooped our ice cream, he tactfully and gently told Duncan that he could expect school to be hard and encouraged him to stick with the program, not allow himself to get behind in his homework and to appreciate opportunities that he would have at Punahou.

“This conversation continued for several weeks, and Duncan was always captivated, as was I.”

Konrad Ng

Windward resident Martha German worked with Konrad Ng, who married Maya Soetoro, the president’s half sister.

“When I worked at the Hono­lulu Museum of Arts, Konrad Ng was the film curator for the Doris Duke Theatre.

“Maya Soetoro-Ng often came by to have lunch with Konrad, so we met a few times. She was always very nice. Our department (The Academy Shop) worked on a book project with Konrad at one point.

“Later, in 2011, I picked up a bookkeeping job with a housecleaning company that cleaned the Obama rentals in Kailua when the family came for the holidays. The owner asked me to be one of the daily cleaners.

“Every day, we passed through the Secret Service security area on the road, sometimes with a canine sniff-checking my car. The Secret Service would be with us as we moved through our chores at the president’s house.

“We could be there when Mrs. Obama, Sasha and Malia were there but not when the president was on the property. We would clean the other two houses where the Chicago entourage was staying while we waited for the Obamas to go on an outing, so we could clean their place.

“One day, Konrad Ng was standing in the kitchen when we got there and was quite surprised to see me. He walked over and gave me a hug. It was a memorable two weeks, for sure.”

Madelyn Dunham

Lynne Waters wrote about Barack Obama’s maternal grandmother, Madelyn Dunham, who had been a vice president at Bank of Hawaii.

“When Madelyn Dunham died in 2008, my husband, Clay (Clayton Hee), was chair of Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and Princess Abigail (Kawananakoa) wanted to attend the funeral and pay her respects to the Dunham/Obama family.

“So, we escorted and sat with the princess in the front row at Punchbowl. There were flags flying for her memorial, with carpet laid out at the main mausoleum, and chairs assembled in a stately manner.

“Bank of Hawaii was a big player in the proceedings, as she had pioneered escrow programs in Hawaii in the late 1950s.”

“Escrow is a third impartial party,” Dunham explained in 1969, noting that it provides safeguards to buyers and sellers of real estate and other assets.

“She was clearly a change agent,” Waters continued, “and raised a daughter just like her! She gave the future president the structure, morals and character he would need to go on to be what he was destined to become: a true leader for our nation and the world.

“I was very impressed with the impact she had on Hawaii’s financial infrastructure, knowing nothing about her at all before then. She was quite something in her time.”

Dunham died Nov. 2, 2008, two days before her grandson was elected president.

“She was the cornerstone of our family,” President Obama said, “and a woman of extraordinary accomplishment, strength and humility. She was one of America’s ‘quiet heroes.’”

Stanley Dunham

Rolf Nordahl said Stanley Dunham, husband of Madelyn Dunham, was a close friend. He was Obama’s maternal grandfather.

“I met Stan while we both worked at the John S. Williamson Agency for the John Hancock Mutual Insurance Co. in downtown Honolulu.

“Stan asked, ‘Ever see the movie “Guess Whoʻs Coming to Dinner”? Well, I lived it.’

“It was 1973. Stanley Dunham and I were eating sandwiches that he prepared for lunch in his apartment on Beretania Street in Honolulu.

“He went on to tell me the story of his daughter, Stanley Ann, and Barack Obama Sr., how this charismatic man from Kenya met and married her while they both attended the University of Hawaii.

“Stan was a principled yet charming man with a winning smile and ready humor.

“He told me about the marriage of Barack Sr. and Stanley Ann, his leaving for Harvard and his return to Kenya. I don’t remember all the details, except that Stan and Madelyn Dunham found themselves with their grandson, Barack Obama, living with them.

“The Dunhams sacrificed to send him to Punahou School because they saw in him an intelligence and curiosity that warranted a good education.

“‘He’s smart and he has heart; Barry could be president one day,’ I heard Stan say on several occasions. I took it to mean that Barry’s multiracial heritage, spirit of inquiry and strong character would qualify him for anything that he wanted to do.

“Imagine my elation when I learned that ‘Barry’ Obama was going to run for president of the United States. Stan Dunham’s prophecy rang in my ears. Today, when I look at Barack Obama, I see Stan Dunham.”

‘Star-struck’

In 2008, Raiatea Helm was asked by Emme Tomimbang to perform at a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Barack Obama at the Kahala Hotel. “Of course, I said yes. It was hard to believe that I would be meeting Barack Obama.”

Over 500 attended, and the event raised $1.3 million for his presidential campaign, Ron Jacobs said in his book “Obamaland: Who Is Barack Obama?” Willie K, Azure McCall and Tennyson Stephens also performed.

“I decided to wear a champagne-­color, full-length gown from Cache at Ala Moana,” Helm continued. “I never felt so nervous in my life.

“Ho‘okena backed me up on ‘Ho‘onanea,’ ‘Ahuli’ and ‘Alika.’ Then we had to fill time until Obama arrived, so I sang ‘All of Me’ with Uncle Willie K. That was very special, especially since it was unrehearsed. The moment was so natural.

“Uncle Willie’s playing pumped up the crowd, and everyone was eager to welcome Barack.

“He gave an unbelievable, inspiring speech! Afterwards, all of the entertainers headed towards the photo room to take pictures with the senator.

“While we waited for Barack and his lovely wife, Michelle, we started singing ‘Hawai‘i Aloha.’

“Barack Obama came around the corner and said, ‘Hey, I know this song,’ and joined the circle. He held my left hand and started singing along. Michelle joined in, holding hands with him.

“When the pictures were finished being taken, Barack almost tripped on my dress. ‘Oh,’ he said, ‘I hope I didn’t ruin your gown.’ I told him that it didn’t matter if he did. I have never been so star-struck.”

Barack Sr.

Andrew “Pake” Zane, who owns Antique Alley on Queen Street near Ward Village, was a friend of Barack Obama Sr. They met in 1959 and often socialized together while attending the University of Hawaii.

“I was taken aback by him,” Zane said. “His voice was incredibly deep and resonating. He was eloquent, and a British accent gave him a hint of arrogance that really set him apart. He was very charismatic. I was intrigued.”

Ten years later, Zane and Neil Abercrombie visited Obama in Kenya, and Zane visited again in 1973 with his future wife, Julie Lauster. “Through the two visits I never learned about his son, born in Hawaii.”

