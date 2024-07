Travis Grant hoists his paddle overhead as he celebrates his win at the finish line in the stand up paddleboard unlimited division at the Molokai 2 Oahu Paddleboard World Championships at Maunalua Bay onJuly 30, 2017.

The Molokai 2 Oahu Paddleboard World Championships will be held over the next two Saturdays.

On Saturday, the wing foil race will start at 11 a.m. and the SUP foil race starts at 11:15 a.m. An international field of 130 men and women is set to paddle from Ilio Point, Molokai, to Kaimana Beach, Oahu. The marquee event is the SUP foil race, which features the return of the top 10 finishers from the men’s 2023 race. Surfer Lenny Kai will compete in the race.

On July 28, the solo and team (prone) races start at 7:30 a.m., and the solo and team SUP start at 8 a.m. The course is Kaluakoi Beach, Molokai, to Maunalua Bay Beach Park, Oahu.