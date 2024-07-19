Olympic silver medalist Kevin Asano learned life lessons from his college judo coach
COURTESY KEVIN ASANO
Kevin Asano visited Yoshihiro Uchida in 2023 at Uchida’s home in Saratoga, Calif.
ALEXIS CUAREZMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Yoshihiro Uchida stood inside the San Jose State campus building that was renamed after him in 1997 in a 2012 photo. Uchida, who mentored Asano while he was a student at San Jose State, was widely regarded as the best college judo coach in history. Uchida died on June 27.
ALEXIS CUAREZMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
The hands of Yoshihiro Uchida, the judo coach at San Jose State University in 2012. Uchida, who has coached judo at San Jose State for 66 years, built the program into a national power and has almost single-handedly elevated the stature and visibility of judo in the U.S.
COURTESY KEVIN ASANO
Kevin Asano’s Honolulu Judo Club, with Asano in the middle next to Keith Nakasone, with the beard.
COURTESY KEVIN ASANO
Kevin Asano, Yoshihiro Uchida and Asano’s former San Jose State teammate John Kawamoto enjoyed a gathering in 2012.