Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 19, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Sports

Olympic silver medalist Kevin Asano learned life lessons from his college judo coach

By Noah Furtado nfurtado@staradvertiser.com

Today Updated 12:02 a.m.

Editors' PicksSummer Olympics

COURTESY KEVIN ASANO Kevin Asano visited Yoshihiro Uchida in 2023 at Uchida’s home in Saratoga, Calif.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY KEVIN ASANO

Kevin Asano visited Yoshihiro Uchida in 2023 at Uchida’s home in Saratoga, Calif.

ALEXIS CUAREZMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES Yoshihiro Uchida stood inside the San Jose State campus building that was renamed after him in 1997 in a 2012 photo. Uchida, who mentored Asano while he was a student at San Jose State, was widely regarded as the best college judo coach in history. Uchida died on June 27.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

ALEXIS CUAREZMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES

Yoshihiro Uchida stood inside the San Jose State campus building that was renamed after him in 1997 in a 2012 photo. Uchida, who mentored Asano while he was a student at San Jose State, was widely regarded as the best college judo coach in history. Uchida died on June 27.

ALEXIS CUAREZMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES The hands of Yoshihiro Uchida, the judo coach at San Jose State University in 2012. Uchida, who has coached judo at San Jose State for 66 years, built the program into a national power and has almost single-handedly elevated the stature and visibility of judo in the U.S.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

ALEXIS CUAREZMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES

The hands of Yoshihiro Uchida, the judo coach at San Jose State University in 2012. Uchida, who has coached judo at San Jose State for 66 years, built the program into a national power and has almost single-handedly elevated the stature and visibility of judo in the U.S.

COURTESY KEVIN ASANO Kevin Asano’s Honolulu Judo Club, with Asano in the middle next to Keith Nakasone, with the beard.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY KEVIN ASANO

Kevin Asano’s Honolulu Judo Club, with Asano in the middle next to Keith Nakasone, with the beard.

COURTESY KEVIN ASANO Kevin Asano, Yoshihiro Uchida and Asano’s former San Jose State teammate John Kawamoto enjoyed a gathering in 2012.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY KEVIN ASANO

Kevin Asano, Yoshihiro Uchida and Asano’s former San Jose State teammate John Kawamoto enjoyed a gathering in 2012.

COURTESY KEVIN ASANO Kevin Asano visited Yoshihiro Uchida in 2023 at Uchida’s home in Saratoga, Calif.
ALEXIS CUAREZMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES Yoshihiro Uchida stood inside the San Jose State campus building that was renamed after him in 1997 in a 2012 photo. Uchida, who mentored Asano while he was a student at San Jose State, was widely regarded as the best college judo coach in history. Uchida died on June 27.
ALEXIS CUAREZMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES The hands of Yoshihiro Uchida, the judo coach at San Jose State University in 2012. Uchida, who has coached judo at San Jose State for 66 years, built the program into a national power and has almost single-handedly elevated the stature and visibility of judo in the U.S.
COURTESY KEVIN ASANO Kevin Asano’s Honolulu Judo Club, with Asano in the middle next to Keith Nakasone, with the beard.
COURTESY KEVIN ASANO Kevin Asano, Yoshihiro Uchida and Asano’s former San Jose State teammate John Kawamoto enjoyed a gathering in 2012.