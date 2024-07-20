Letter: Broken-down military vehicles cause headache

Through the years, I have heard that our military is mission-ready or they are training to be mission-ready. If this is so, why are the military vehicles from Schofield Barracks breaking down on our freeways and roadways? This happens quite frequently and creates unfavorable traffic situations. I’m sure there are many others who also don’t appreciate this situation and wonder why it is happening.

Charlene Matsumoto

Mililani

