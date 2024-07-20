Letter: Bus route cancellation a pain for Waikiki workers

I volunteer two afternoons a week at the Waikiki Aquarium and nothing makes me happier than to have a bus stop at the curb for my ride home. On July 13, I was upset to see a notice on the bus stop saying that Route 20 will no longer service the Kapiolani Park loop starting August 18. Whose idea was this? Probably not anyone who works eight hours or more at the Elks Lodge, Outrigger Canoe Club, Honolulu Zoo, aquarium or in any of the luxurious condos and apartments known as the Gold Coast.

Anyone wishing to get from the area around the park will have to walk to the Kapahulu-Kalakaua stop!

To eliminate the Route 20 around the park makes no sense and causes a lot of aggravation to tourists and workers alike.

Daci Armstrong

Kakaako

