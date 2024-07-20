Letter: Heartwarming show of support at Oahu parade

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

My husband and I happened to be visiting Oahu and saw the God’s Ohana Day Parade. Wanted to thank the participants for showing support for Israel by displaying its flag throughout the parade. It is heartwarming to know there are so many God-loving, pro-Israel residents in Hawaii.

Cynthia Lebowitz

Makawao, Maui

