Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, July 20, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Husband of Hawaii island crash victim sues other driver, blasts plea offer

By John Burnett Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Today

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

COURTESY PHOTOS Steven Freedman, Rhonda Dee Freedman
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTOS

Steven Freedman, Rhonda Dee Freedman