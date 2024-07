Scoreboard – July 20, 2024

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Cal Ripken 12U Pacific Southwest Regional: Semifinals, Oahu Homegrown vs. Hawaii Kai, noon; C. Cal #1 Hanford vs. Oahu Astros, noon. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

PADDLING

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Championship Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Ke’ehi Lagoon.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Championship Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

PADDLEBOARDING

Molokai 2 Oahu Paddleboard World Championships (foil race): wing foil starts at 11 a.m.; SUP foil starts at 11:15 a.m. Course: Ilio Point, Molokai to Kaimana Beach, Oahu.

BASEBALL

CAL RIPKEN 12U PACIFIC SOUTHWEST REGIONAL

Friday

Oahu Homegrown 15, NV Fallon 0

C. Cal #1 Hanford 12, AZ Coolidge 0

Oahu Astros 15, C. Cal #2 Visalia White 1

Hawaii Kai 3, NorCal #1 Elk Grove 2

Today

Semifinal

Oahu Homegrown vs. Hawaii Kai, noon

C. Cal #1 Hanford vs. Oahu Astros, noon

Championship

Winner of semifnals, 2 p.m.