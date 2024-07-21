Letter: Haiku Stairs enmity strange, unjustified

For the life of me I can’t understand why the mayor and City Council are so ferociously hell bent on destroying the Haiku Stairs.

Is it the number of deaths? Then why not close all the beaches. Is it the cost of rescues? Then why not close the Diamond Head and Koko Crater trails. Is it liability? Use the injury waiver the Coast Guard used when it was in control. Is it trespassing? Use the same access point the Coast Guard used. Is it the cost of repair? The city seems to have billions of dollars to pour into the bottomless pit named Skyline.

Why not have controlled access and charge a fee? There is obviously a desire for this unique feature. The Haiku stairs are much more likely to pay for their maintenance and upkeep and even generate a profit than Skyline ever will.

Gregory Wilson

Punchbowl

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter