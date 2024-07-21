Letter: New law helps adult victims of sex abuse

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Wednesday’s Island Voices carried the important message of hope and support for survivors of child sex abuse (“Fresh Hope For Child Sex-Abuse Survivors,” Star-Advertiser, July 17). It should be noted that this year the Legislature also provided help for survivors of sexual abuse who are 18 and older by opening a two-year window of opportunity for civil claims arising from abuse of adults that occurred after June 30, 2012.

While limited in time, this is another step in the right direction.

Mark Gallagher

Kailua

