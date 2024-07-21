Letter: Nonviolent solutions should be U.S. goal

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Monday’s Views and Voices section had two interesting articles attempting to identify the top issues facing voters in the 2024 presidential election. One author, Meaghan Mobbs, makes a strong case for the military’s importance but I strongly (and respectfully) disagree (“U.S. military readiness should be top of mind,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, July 16).

Two other issues should concern every citizen who votes: protecting our environment from accelerating climate change and extreme weather; and the threat of nuclear annihilation by the world’s fascist dictators.

Unfortunately, the need for a military is closely connected to the culture of violence that has overwhelmed American communities. This only perpetuates the myth that power is the best solution for the world’s problems. The military is also connected to other critical issues: gun violence, radical reform of the police and the entire criminal justice system, sports (except golf) and entertainment.

The world (and America) needs the nonviolent solutions of transformational love and authentic justice.

John Heidel

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter