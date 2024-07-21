Letter: Trump proves he is a natural-born leader

Some leaders are born: You never know how good you are until that first bullet goes by. I’ve seen soldiers, cops and professional security operators go all to pieces when under fire that first time. No man knows how he will react, no matter how much bluster and bravado they have.

President Trump took a hit and came up swinging. Like many leaders, he is gruff and forthright. Sometimes they are not liked, but they are followed when the storm gets bad. When all is said and the shot has been taken, he is a leader.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

