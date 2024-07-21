Letter: Turn Skyline into bus track, cheap housing

Remove the Skyline tracks and build an on-ramp at UH West Oahu, with an off-ramp at Lagoon Drive. Convert the rail stations into bus stations and run electric express buses from the UH West Oahu campus directly to UH Manoa, as well as into Honolulu and Waikiki. Having the buses on the guideways will reduce the traffic on the surface streets.

Convert the rail stations to much needed affordable senior living units. The income would help offset the maintenance costs of the bus system.

Reinstall the rails on Kalakaua Avenue and run the rail cars back and forth. It would be much like the cable cars in San Francisco. The whole retrofit would likely be cheaper than $1 billion more to try and finish the system as proposed.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter