Editorial: Incumbents on top of their game

The responsibilities wielded by our congressional delegation, and voters, are weighty in this pivotal, presidential election year — when national policy on energy, housing, health care, international relations and even elections themselves hang in the balance.

It may be tempting to think of the congressional primaries as less significant, since they all feature incumbents. However, it’s a loss for voters if those elected do not represent Hawaii residents’ needs and desires, and so continuous attention and participation is required. Our representatives must remain accountable — and so must work to benefit their Hawaii constituencies throughout their tenures, no matter how many times they may be reelected.

In these high-stakes times, the incumbents up for election this fall — in the Senate, Democrat Mazie Hirono; in the House, Democrat Ed Case representing Hawaii’s District 1, and Democrat Jill Tokuda representing the District 2 — have been attentive to constituents and Hawaii’s best interests. They have earned voters’ respect, and another stint in Washington. Casting a vote for these candidates’ reelection is a vote for continuity, endorsing Hawaii voters’ wisdom in having elevated them to office — and also documents that constituents are paying attention.

>> Mazie Hirono, who has represented Hawaii in the Senate since 2013, has shown admirable growth and continued dedication in her role. She first advocated for restoration of Medicaid to Pacific islanders from Palau, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia — citizens of Compact of Free Association (COFA) nations residing legally in the U.S. — in her first year in office, and finally prevailed with a spending bill signed in the waning days of Donald Trump’s term, in December 2020. This relieved Hawaii of the bill for health care for COFA citizens, illustrating Hirono’s tenaciousness in pursuing Hawaii’s cause — and makes a clear case for her reelection. In her second term, which coincided with Trump’s, Hirono became more outspoken, and continues to serve as a tenacious advocate for women’s rights and reproductive freedom, as well as safety net programs such as Social Security. Days ago, she voted with a minority of the Senate to advance the Reproductive Freedom for Women Act, which would have established federal law allowing women to make birth control and pregnancy decisions without undue government interference. It’s in Hawaii’s best interest that she continue to push for health care and education funding, and to speak out for citizens’ civil rights, pillars of her campaign platform.

>> Ed Case, who has represented District 1 since 2019, has devoted particular attention to military and trade issues in his tenure, and his focus on military spending, as with support for the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, has often been to the benefit of Hawaii. His opposition to the Jones Act, which requires U.S.-flagged carriers to move freight between the continental U.S. and Hawaii, is of questionable value to Hawaii, but earns him appeal with conservative voters — and also evidences his steadfast willingness to stand by a principled position. In a time when American voters are often at odds, Case has proven himself to be a public servant dedicated to “working hard and solving our problems,” as he pledges to do.

>> Jill Tokuda, representing congressional District 1 since 2022, showed herself to be a candidate who connects with voters in her first, successful run at the seat. As one of the newest members of Congress, she hasn’t earned many national headlines from her seat, but in the wake of the disastrous 2023 Lahaina fire, she has been active in marshaling federal assistance for Hawaii and attending to Maui constituents’ needs, with federal funds directed to Maui disaster relief exceeding expectations. Her policy goals, fighting gun violence and improving access to healthcare and mental healthcare, are equally important to the state. She should be returned to office.

