Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, July 21, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Chinatown celebrates $4.4M mall improvement project

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 12:37 a.m.

Editors' PicksPolitics

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke Friday next to a bright yellow and red dragon mural that was formerly located on King Street and now spans the center of the Kekaulike Mall walkway.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke Friday next to a bright yellow and red dragon mural that was formerly located on King Street and now spans the center of the Kekaulike Mall walkway.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Kekaulike Mall is seen during a news conference Friday showcasing its new improvements. The project, spearheaded by the city’s Department of Transportation Services, was started in 2023.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Kekaulike Mall is seen during a news conference Friday showcasing its new improvements. The project, spearheaded by the city’s Department of Transportation Services, was started in 2023.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke Friday next to a bright yellow and red dragon mural that was formerly located on King Street and now spans the center of the Kekaulike Mall walkway.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Kekaulike Mall is seen during a news conference Friday showcasing its new improvements. The project, spearheaded by the city’s Department of Transportation Services, was started in 2023.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY