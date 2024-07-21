Hawaii Democrats and Republicans pushing back against voter apathy
Isabelle Enriques, 16, is the president and chairperson of the Hawaii chapter of High School Democrats of America and worries about voter apathy and lack of political interest among young people.
Marco Valera and his family, wife Ashley Valera and 2-year-old son Marco Valera II. Marco, a member of the civic leadership program Partners for Democracy, wants to create a nonprofit to encourage voter turnout in Hawaii.