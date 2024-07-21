Incarcerated women reunite with children for a day of bonding
Inmate Lena Tauala made crafts with her daughters Salem, 5, left, and Aria, 6, during the family event at the state correctional facility. Twelve mothers and 14 children took part in the event.
Nadia Balermo spent time with her 1-year-old daughter Remedy Tavares at the Women’s Community Correctional Center and Keiki O Ka ‘Aina’s Kids’ Day “Christmas in July” event.
The Women’s Community Correctional Center and Keiko O Ka ‘Aina Family Learning Centers hosted an event for incarcerated mothers to spend time bonding with their children. Chynna Passi, center, greeted her 5-year-old son Crimsyn.