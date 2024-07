Bank of Hawaii has promoted James C. Polk to president of Bank of Hawaii Corp. and its primary operating subsidiary Bank of Hawaii, and Matthew K.M. Emerson to chief retail banking officer. Polk joined the bank in 1999 and has more than 35 years experience in financial services, including serving as chief banking officer, vice chair and other leadership roles in the bank’s Executive Committee. Emerson joined the bank in 2010 as vice president and internet banking manager in the Online and Mobile Banking Department, and has since served in leadership positions including the bank’s Executive Committee since 2018, vice chair in 2022 and his most recent position as chief strategy officer.

Adventist Health Castle has hired Dr. Jacob Shreve as an oncologist to its provider team. Shreve is a board-certified doctor in internal medicine, specializing in hematology and oncology.