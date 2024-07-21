Trio vies for Council District 5 seat

A restaurateur, a humanitarian aid worker and a former state representative are vying for an open Honolulu City Council seat representing urban Oahu.

In the Aug. 10 primary election, William “Bill” Muneno, Brendan Schultz and Scott Y. Nishimoto will respectively face off to fill the Council District 5 seat, which spans St. Louis Heights, Manoa, Moiliili, McCully, Ala Moana, Makiki and portions of Kakaako, after current Council member Calvin Say recently declared he will not run for reelection due to ongoing health concerns.

Say, the former speaker of the state House of Representatives, has decided to retire at age 72, following nearly 50 years of a political life in state and city government.

Those who seek to occupy his Council seat will contend with a roughly 110,000-resident district which, like other areas of Oahu, is no stranger to crime, homelessness, traffic, noise and crowded urban living conditions and faces a lack of affordable housing options.

William “Bill” Muneno

Among the contenders, 63-year-old Manoa resident Muneno, who owns and operates Growler Hawaii restaurant in Kapahulu, brings nearly 40 years of business, management and leadership experience to the table, after working for Longs Drugs as well as The Coca-Cola Co.

“I believe I have strong analytical skills that, when combined with my years of leadership and management, put me in a position to find and work with the groups and people already available to dissect problems and come up with credible solutions to large concerns as well as small ones before they become unmanageable,” he said.

Muneno said he’s “been critical of our government for a number of years,” and finally decided it was time to effect change “more directly from the inside.” He explained that he hopes to “get elected and become a facilitator of solutions, a champion of fiscal responsibility and to lay the groundwork for a more sound future for our communities.”

If elected, homelessness will be a “high priority,” according to Muneno.

“There are multiple causes so we need multiple solutions. I intend to work with those who have the knowledge, data and experience to come up with as many effective solutions as possible,” he said, adding that “truly affordable housing needs to be built.”

“A collaboration between city and state government would be ideal,” the candidate said. “We need to identify the land we can use and other players who can facilitate affordable construction.”

The cost of living in Hawaii also needs to be addressed, Muneno said.

“Again, a collaboration of the right people to come up with ideas to reduce the costs of necessities whether manufactured/grown here or imported,” he said. “Farming and freight subsidies/­reduced taxes are examples of ideas.”

Muneno said his Council campaign has raised no money. And he noted his campaign will spend no more than $1,000.

Scott Y. Nishimoto

After years as a state representative, Nishimoto, 50, of Honolulu, is planning to occupy the Council District 5 seat.

“I have had the privilege to dedicate my entire professional career to public service, having first been elected to the state House of Representatives in 2003,” he said.

Nishimoto added that his “ties to Manoa, Palolo, Kakaako, McCully/Moiliili, Makiki, Ala Moana and St. Louis Heights run deep.”

“And I’m hopeful this will be an opportunity to continue serving our community in a broader capacity by helping even more people using my experience, leadership and passion,” he said. “I have built my career in public service by being accessible and responsive to the needs of community members, and I intend to continue that approach if elected to the Honolulu City Council.”

If elected, Nishimoto’s priorities will center “on building opportunities for our communities today and for future generations.”

“I hope to build a legacy of improving the quality of life for residents and making sure our keiki have the opportunity to stay in Hawaii to pursue their dreams,” he said. “To accomplish this, I’ll focus on three areas — addressing Honolulu’s high cost of living, facilitating increased availability of affordable housing and upgrading our infrastructure overall, especially for traffic.”

According to the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission, Nishimoto’s 2024 Council campaign from Jan. 1 to June 30 amassed $49,453. During the same time period, his campaign spent $64,320.

Nishimoto’s campaign shows $139,635 in “cash on hand” at the end of this reporting period, state reports indicate.

Brendan Schultz

A 27-year-old Makiki resident, Schultz is a nonprofit director who’s running for the Council District 5 “to create an Oahu where working families, our keiki and kupuna thrive by lowering our cost of living, ensuring community safety and restoring government integrity.”

Schultz said he’s dedicated his “entire professional career to caring for the world’s most vulnerable people in their times of greatest need as a humanitarian aid worker and international development specialist.”

If elected, Schultz said top priorities include reducing the cost of living and gaining housing affordability.

“The skyrocketing cost of housing in Honolulu has placed a significant burden on local families and individuals. To address this, I will advocate for policies that increase the availability of affordable housing units,” he said. “This includes encouraging the development of low- and middle-income housing through tax incentives for builders.”

He added his housing plan would implement “equitable property tax reforms — such as increasing property taxes on investment properties, enacting an empty home tax and lowering property taxes on owner-occupied homes.”

Efficient public transportation is another priority, he said.

“By investing in a reliable and affordable public transit system, we can lower commuting costs for residents and reduce the need for expensive car ownership,” he said. “This not only makes living in Honolulu more affordable, but also helps alleviate traffic congestion and reduce our city’s carbon footprint.”

Public safety is also key, he said.

“And my focus will be on creating a safer environment for all residents,” Schultz said, adding that includes pedestrian safety. “Honolulu has seen a troubling number of pedestrian accidents, and it’s essential to implement measures that protect our residents.”

Addressing the “root causes of homelessness like mental health and substance abuse” are top of mind too.

“I support non-police responses for public mental health emergencies, ensuring that individuals in crisis receive the care and support they need without unnecessary criminalization,” Schultz said. “Furthermore, integrated services for the homeless population are critical.”

He said restoring government integrity and “rebuilding trust between Honolulu Hale and the local community” is crucial.

Moreover, he supports reforms to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, “including regular audits, greater opportunities for public input and changes to the composition of the HART board of directors.”

According to the state Campaign Spending Commission, Schultz’s 2024 Council campaign has agreed to receive no more than $1,000 in total. Schultz said if his campaign were to cross that threshold in the future, it would file the necessary paperwork with the state to reflect that change.