After more than three decades, sportscaster Bobby Curran confirmed he has ended his popular morning radio show.

“I’m retiring” as host of the show on KKEA (1420-AM), Curran told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Curran, who has been off the airwaves for most of this year, cited continuing health issues unrelated to the double-lung transplant he underwent two years ago.

Last week, the 6 a.m. show, in which Gary Dickman was the substitute host, no longer had the title of “The Bobby Curran Show.”

Beginning July 29, Dickman (5 to 7 a.m.) and Kanoa Leahey (7 to 9 a.m.) will fill the rush-hour slots each weekday morning.

The shuffle was largely prompted by Curran’s health issues. On Nov. 17, 2022, Curran underwent a life-saving, double-lung transplant in Phoenix. After making a significant recovery — he was able to attend his son Finn’s graduation ceremony at Mid-Pacific Institute on May 27, 2023 — Curran returned to the airwaves on a limited basis last July. But Curran experienced new medical problems unrelated to the transplant, and has been off the air most of this year.

For 32 years before experiencing lung problems, in addition to his talk show, Curran was the play-by-play announcer for University of Hawaii football and men’s basketball broadcasts. He called a record 406 UH football games. He also was host of the coaches shows for football and basketball. Last year, Curran was inducted into UH’s Circle of Honor.

“Basically, he’s kind of retired in a very respectful way,” said Matt Apana, the station’s general manager. “If Bobby wanted to come back and do something based upon the good standing of his health, obviously he can come back and do something. The door is definitely open.”

Curran said he has explored the possibility of hosting a podcast when his health improves.

John Veneri, a former UH receiver, is entering his third year as the football Warriors play-by-play announcer. Josh Pacheco will now be the permanent voice of UH’s men’s basketball broadcasts.

Leahey is the third generation of a legendary broadcast family. His grandfather Chuck Leahey and father, Jim Leahey, are Circle of Honor inductees. The youngest Leahey is Spectrum Sports’ play-by-play announcer for UH telecasts. He also has called basketball games for national networks.

“Kanoa is a special guy,” Apana said. “He’s definitely earned his mark and respect in the community of sports here.”

The new lineup will mark the end of the “Sports Animals” partnership of Dickman and Chris Hart. The pair have been co-hosts for 18 years.

“There are a lot of people up at the 5 a.m. hour, especially when school gets back into gear,” Apana said.

Pacheco and Hart will be co-hosts of a show from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays.

KKEA does not have immediate plans to replace Leahey’s previous one-hour midday show with another locally produced program.

“The new lineup, I think, is going to be awesome for the sports community in general,” Apana said. “That’s what it’s all about. We’re here to service everyone sports locally in any way we can.”