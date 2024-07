Manu O Ke Kai’s junior men made the turn during their race in the Hui Wa‘a Championship Regatta at Keehi Lagoon on Saturday.

Swipe or click to see more

A Manu O Ke Kai paddler received high-fives on the shore after the victory. The club won 19 of 44 events and finished with 204 points to claim the AAA crown.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Manu O Ke Kai stepped up once again Saturday after sitting out last week’s regatta.

Manu O Ke Kai won 19 of 44 events, including eight in a row during one stretch, to win the AAA Division of the Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a Championship Regatta on Saturday at Keehi Lagoon.

Manu O Ke Kai finished with 204 points to claim AAA (29-44 events). Na Keiki O Ka Moi was second with 103 and Lokahi third with 85. Points are awarded on a 7-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Kaneohe won AA (15-28) and Kalihi Kai claimed A (14-fewer).

Manu O Ke Kai withdrew the night before last Saturday’s Waikiki Beach Boys Regatta because of projected rough conditions at Waikiki Beach. Kai Poha and Ka Mamalahoe also pulled out of the regatta, which was the association’s only non-scoring event of the season.

Manu O Ke Kai won all seven scoring events this season, by an average of 92.6 points.

“Everybody was looking forward to the championship race,” Manu O Ke Kai president David Fuga said. “Definitely missing a week, everybody had a sense of they lost out on something because the event went great and the big waves we were expecting weren’t there. But overall we were happy that the race got to go on.”

Manu O Ke Kai’s victory haul Saturday included sweeping the girls 12, boys 12 and mixed 12 races early, and then winning events 32 through 39.

“Having a strong kids program sets us up points-wise for when the adults come in,” Fuga said. “We had years when our kids program wasn’t as strong, so this puts us out in front early and the adults come in and carry the momentum.”

Manu O Ke Kai paddled in its koa canoe for the first time this season. The club used a fiberglass canoe while the koa was being redone.

“The momentum of a koa canoe carries more than a fiberglass in my eyes. I want to say we can run faster times in our koa canoe,” Fuga said.

Kaneohe won AA with 111 points Saturday to complete a sweep of all seven scoring regattas this season. Alapa Hoe was second with 70 and Lahui O Koolauloa was third with 58.

Kaneohe won three youth and two novice B races, with all the victories coming over the first 11 events.

“Everybody pulled through this past week at practice,” Kaneohe coach Clint Anderson said. “They really focused on the championship this week. Last week was Waikiki, they had a lot of fun. Came in Monday and we said we’re going to the playoffs and they have to take things a little bit more serious in training and all that.”

Kalihi Kai won A with 41 points. Haleiwa Outrigger was second with 30 and Ka Mamalahoe placed third with 18.

Kalihi Kai won A for the fifth time this season, including a tie for the top spot with Waikiki Yacht Club at the Lokahi Regatta on June 22.

On Saturday, Kalihi Kai won the girls 10, men 70 and women 65 events.

The Kalihi Kai women 65 consists of one paddler who is 66 with the others all in their 70s, according to team member Luana Baker.

On Saturday, the crew finished the half-mile race in 5:26.35, which was nearly five seconds ahead of runner-up Manu O Ke Kai.

“It always feels good to win. We had a good start, we had a good turn and we just powered coming all the way back and we were successful,” Baker said.

Lokahi mixed 18 was the only crew that won all eight regatta events this season.

Lokahi mixed 18 finished off the perfect run Saturday by finishing the half-mile race in 4:28:53, more than one second ahead of runner-up Waikiki Yacht Club.

“The chemistry we have outside of the canoe helps us to do as well as we do,” Lokahi mixed 18 paddler Dan Jean-Baptiste said. “It’s all just chemistry and our bond with each other.”

Steersman Logan Ledesma said: “The passion that we all have for the sport and for the competition, without that we wouldn’t be motivated enough to even go to practice. Because we have that passion, it just shows through our successes.”

Excluding last Saturday’s regatta in Waikiki, seven crews went undefeated at the seven scoring regattas.

They were Kaneohe boys 13, Kumulokahi-Elks girls 15, Manu O Ke Kai boys 15, Manu O Ke Kai men 55, Manu O Ke Kai men 50, Manu O Ke Kai women freshmen and Manu O Ke Kai women senior.

“It is great to have that type of depth because we have a lot of numbers being the largest club in Hui Waa,” Fuga said. “It drives competition within our club to be better.”

Kaneohe boys 13 rotated nine or 10 paddlers into the canoe this season, according to crew member Jaymie Arikawa.

He added himself, Nainoa Chang and Kyson Malufau were the regulars each week.

“We all were like good. We never had any negative energy with each other,” Arikawa said. “We came to practice and we worked together, we’re all friends.”

The top three Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a crews in each event will compete at the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship Regatta on Aug. 3 at Keehi Lagoon.

—

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a

Championship Regatta

Saturday

At Ke’ehi Lagoon

Team standings

Division A

Kalihi Kai 41

Hale’iwa Outrigger 30

Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 18

Kamehameha 16

Windward Kai 15

I Mua 12

Kamaha’’o Canoe Club 12

Pukana O Ke Kai 11

Kai Poha 9

Team Olelo 6

Division AA

Kaneohe 111

‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 70

Lahui O Koolauloa 58

Kumulokahi-Elks 51

Waikiki Beach Boys 46

Waikiki Yacht Club 42

Division AAA

Manu O Ke Kai 204

Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 103

Lokahi 85

Individual results

Specials

Pukana O Ke Kai 2:08.57; ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:14.12; Lahui O Koolauloa 2:43.60; Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:57.00; Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 3:08.74.

Girls 10

1. Kalihi Kai (Cailen Brown, Sunset Crawfard-Puchalski, Lilia Fox, Bailey Lorenzo-Anderson, Harper Lorenzo-Anderson, Kiara Pa-Macalino) 2:55.17; 2. Lokahi 2:56.35; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 3:04.19; 4. Kaneohe 3:06.30; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 3:14.39.

Boys 10

1. Kaneohe (Loa’a Albinio , Kekoa Anderson-Lapinad, Garrett Ida Jr, Dominic Labrador, Ayden Salis, Ocean Silva) 2:54.83; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 3:02.74; 3. Kalihi Kai 3:10.06; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 3:14.48; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 3:23.15.

Girls 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ka`iwa Amantiad, Kayne Chun, Amber-Lynn Foster, Journey Freitas, Alexis-Sofia Lopez-Camit, Kawena Nakai) 2:27.78; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:34.79; 3. Kaneohe 2:37.22; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:40.10; 5. Kalihi Kai 2:43.47.

Boys 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Chalyce Ching, Reign Chun, Tavita Fuga, Kikau Hudgens, Douglas Maea, Kahiau Sonognini) 2:17.91; 2. Kaneohe 2:22.59; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:27.44; 4. Lokahi 2:46.17; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:47.47.

Girls 13

1. Kumulokahi-Elks (Leyah Barretto, Jai Bjorkholm, Miko Cvilikas, Leilani Maglidt, Hana Masuda, Kailea Ventar) 2:30.81; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:31.71; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:38.69; 4. Lokahi 2:42.46; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 3:05.75.

Boys 13

1. Kaneohe (Loa’a Albinio , Jaymie Arikawa, Nainoa Chang, Kyson Malufau, Jared Stephenson, Kaimakani Watson) 2:08.31; 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:15.08; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:30.14; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 2:30.76.

Girls 14

1. Kaneohe (Bailey Calpito, Kaliyah Chong, Sadie Kanehe, Hayden Smith, Kiana Tamashiro, Xaysci Tilton) 2:28.36; 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:30.95; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 2:31.26; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:34.45; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:35.76.

Boys 14

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kade Celebre, Nico Esguerra, Ez Fitzsimmons, Jaeden Rego, Kaliko Sellesin, Tupu Su’a) 1:55.72;

2. Kaneohe 2:04.88; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:12.27; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:17.86; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:18.86.

Mixed Boys and Girls 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ka`iwa Amantiad, Kayne Chun, Reign Chun, Journey Freitas, Kikau Hudgens, Douglas Maea) 2:28.39; 2. Kaneohe 2:34.66; 3. Lokahi 2:46.93; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:50.03; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:53.78

Mixed Novice B 1. Kaneohe (Kamalei Albinio, Loea Albinio, Amelia Hart, Alex Nehajenko, “Kamaka” Silva, Leila Smith) 2:06.90; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:10.97; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 2:19.50; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:15.89; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:17.20.

Women Novice B 1. Kaneohe (Alana Abbey, Colleen Ford, Maren Sedy, “Kamaka” Silva, Kui Silva, Leila Smith) 2:11.61; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:23.69; 3. Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:31.42; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 2:33.40; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:34.10.

Men Novice B

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Nate Burgoyne, Curtis Hunt, Finley Konold, Guy Phillips, Judge Thomson, Dane Watson) 1:50.73; 2. Kaneohe 1:53.97; 3. Lokahi 1:54.80; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:03.57; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 2:05.12.

Girls 15

1. Kumulokahi-Elks (Cianni Biondine, Miko Cvilikas, Kaylen De Luna, Mikayla Ferrer, Ha’a Ortiz, Kawehi Woo) 4:41.79; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:47.84; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:59.70; 4. Kaneohe 5:03.71; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:38.29.

Boys 15 1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kekai Amantiad, Nico Esguerra, Colt Gomersall, Kaliko Sellesin, Kamaka Spalding, Xavier Thomason) 3:55.74; 2. Lokahi 4:15.09;

3. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:23.71; 4. Kalihi Kai 4:46.00; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:48.04.

Girls 16

1. Lokahi (Hi’iaka Aipia White Eagle, Amber Lawrence, Itili Mafi, Maddie Nicolas, Lucy Shanefield, Kiki Tamashiro) 4:39.13; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:44.77; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:57.57; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 5:03.50; 5. Kamehameha 5:03.72.

Boys 16

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i (Noah Draper, Kaikana Kahawai-Javonero, Michael Lozada-Longog, Kau’i Matthews, Ku Pojas-Kapoi, Elijah Yockeman) 4:00.00; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:07.00; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:07.63; 4. Lokahi 4:16.79; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:22.32.

Girls 18

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i (Adrian Akau, Kiare Ibarra, Faith Manlapit, Coco Palmer, Brystie Raspotnik, Lola Raspotnik) 4:49.82; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:51.03; 3. Lokahi 5:00.91; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 5:11.45; 5. Kamehameha 5:19.01.

Boys 18

1. Lokahi (Koa Arroyo, Dan Jean-Baptiste, Logan Ledesma, Dayson Li’i, Kai Naus, Jahsiah Sabanal) 4:05.88; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:10.52; 3. Kaneohe 4:14.00; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:16.17; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:42.95.

Mixed Boys and Girls 18

1. Lokahi (Dan Jean-Baptiste, Ryu Kalua, Keilen Maon, Gerricka Pang, Lexy Saena, Lucy Shanefield) 4:28.53; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:29.57; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:36.43; 4. Kaneohe 4:42.81; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:46.80.

Women 70

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Gloria Butterworth, Linda Cox, Dawn Peerson, Yolanda Racca, Pua Ruane, Charlyn Sales) 5:26.67; 2. Kai Poha 5:49.71; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:55.41.

Men 70

1. Kalihi Kai (Rod Bayne, Dickie Chow, Guy Thomas Gamurot, Kamu Magno, Allan Moon, Vernon Ramos) 4:35.42; 2. Lokahi 4:36.20; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:44.95; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:57.75; 5. Windward Kai 5:11.21.

Women 65

1. Kalihi Kai (Luana Baker, Lyn Dubbs, Linda Kozlovsky, Leohone Magno, Roz Perez, JoJo Rasmussen) 5:26.35; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:31.19; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 6:36.25.

Men 65

1. Lokahi (Ka’ai Fernandez, Marshall Giddens, Shaka Madali, Walter Oshiro, Billy Rees Jr, Burt Shimoda) 4:30.39; 2. Kalihi Kai 43:22.82; 3. Windward Kai 4:34.22.

Women 60

1. Waikiki Yacht Club (Joan Bennet, Lulu Harris, Lily King, Donna Lee, Allison Moore, Fran Sakaguchi) 5:08.57; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:14.75; 3. Kaneohe 5:16.33; 4. Kalihi Kai 5:18.41; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 5:39.86.

Men 60

1. Manu O Ke Kai (George Cox, John Hoogsteden, Donald Kilmer, Michael Knott, Tim Knott, Ioane Sellesin); 2. Kamehameha; 3. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club; 5. Kalihi Kai.

Women 55

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Francine Cabigon, Marsha Kaleikau, Maile Kaohi-Demello, Bernie Moniz, Mati Sapolu-Palmer, Charmaine Vergara) 4:54.80; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:03.82;

3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:22.48; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:25.16; 5. Kaneohe 5:40.66.

Men 55

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Johnny Agoo, Ama Amantiad, Sam Fisher 3rd, Michael Knott, Moku Sanborn, Thomas Schlotman) 4:04.67; 2. I Mua 4:19.58; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:26.13; 4. Team Olelo 4:26.66; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:41.55.

Women 50

1. Hale’iwa Outrigger (Makana Clarke, Deidre M. Erickson, Folly Murdock, Lindsay Shinall, Linda Thoresen, Tani Waye) 4:45.56; 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:00.05; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:02.31; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:10.39; 5. Kai Poha 5:29.65.

Mixed Men and Women 55

1. Hale’iwa Outrigger (Deidre M. Erickson, Randy Johnson, Scott McIntire, Folly Murdock, Lindsay Shinall, yago Yago) 4:28.51; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:28.99; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:32.52; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:33.67; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 4:37.35.

Men 50

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ama Amantiad, Sam Fisher 3rd, Richard Kamikawa, Thomas Schlotman, Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams) 3:54.90; 2. Kamehameha 4:18.77; 3. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:20.55; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:27.55; 5. Team Olelo 4:27.87.

Women Novice A

1. Hale’iwa Outrigger (Jillian Bianchini, Amber Desroches, Mia lafont, Carrie Richards, Sam southam, Linda Thoresen) 4:43.64; 2. Kaneohe 4:44.39; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:55.67; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:56.29; 5. Windward Kai 4:56.96.

Men Novice A

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kyle Bennett, Ken Capes, Kevin Courville, Pomai Hoapili, Joe Rogers, Nate Schindler) 3:59.29; 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 3:59.66; 3. Kamaha’’o Canoe Club 4:04.54; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:08.24; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:09.95.

Women Freshmen

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Varina Amantiad, Evonne Amantiad-Williams, Jenna Kiejko, Dekoda Lazaro, Michele Sales, Barbara Souki) 4:30.18; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:41.44; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:43.10; 4. Kaneohe 4:43.47; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:52.70.

Men Freshmen

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Cito Bortolai, Ha’aheo Foster-Blomfield, Tavita Maea, Thomas Pule, Solomon Souki, Ramsey Van Blyenburg) 3:43.77; 2. Kaneohe 3:55.51; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:08.35; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:08.62; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:09.09.

Women Junior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Catharine Griffin, Gordean Kaluahine, Molly O Keefe, Telynn Pascual, Lili Taliulu, Bree Thuston) 9:34.51; 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 10:03.29; 3. Lokahi 10:08.33; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 10:17.40; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 10:33.38.

Men Junior

1. Manu O Ke Kai 8:01.85 (Cito Bortolai, David Fuga, Richard Kamikawa, Thomas Pule, Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams); 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 8:19.31; 3. Lokahi 8:21.42; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 8:33.34; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 9:02.36.

Women Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Erica Adamczyk, Varina Amantiad, Evonne Amantiad-Williams, Monet Bisch, Jenna Kiejko, Bree Thuston) 14:13.03; 2. Kaneohe 14:55.75; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 14:58.63; 4. Lokahi 15:01.25; 5. Windward Kai 16:25.75.

Men Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Steve Canon, Jaycee Guerrero, Doug Osborn, Thomas Schlotman, Ramsey Van Blyenburg, Ben Wilkinson) 12:35.73; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 12:51.15; 3. Kaneohe 13:14.34; 4. Lokahi 13:20.52; 5. I Mua 13:30.62.

Women 40

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ivy Blomfield, Danielle Cretsinger, Kelly Godwin, Barbara Souki, Lili Taliulu, Carla Vierra) 4:30.41; 2. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:30.95; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:36.63; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:52.54; 5. Windward Kai 5:01.53.

Men 40

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Carl Bayaca, Steve Gerwig, Eric Ichinose, Eric Lentz, Charles Meyer, Lale Turcan) 3:56.70; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:02.78; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:06.56; 4. Lokahi 4:08.45; 5. Kamaha’’o Canoe Club 4:18.15.

Women Open Four

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Rita Jane Chaves, Jessie Higgins, Janalei Kahoalii, Noelle Miller) 5:02.47; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:02.66; 3. I Mua 5:11.70; 4. Lokahi 5:20.10; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:24.40.

Men Open Four

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ha’aheo Foster-Blomfield, Tavita Maea, Solomon Souki, Ben Wilkinson) 3:53.45; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:03.77; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:06.52;4. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:30.26; 5. Kamaha’’o Canoe Club 4:34.15.

Mixed Men and Women 40

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i (Marites Carin, Shelley Kaauwai, Mana Kamakele, Kelii Keaweehu, Bloss Pontes, Matt Vossen) 4:12.88; 2. Kaneohe 4:17.05; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:22.55; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 4:23.64; 5. Kamehameha 4:26.22.

Mixed Men and Women

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Tatum Chee, Vonn Chee, Tasha Hopkins-Moniz, Nai Kahale, Nicole Mijares, Kamu Valmoja) 4:01.92; 2. Kaneohe 4:03.45; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:11.07; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:22.86; 5. Windward Kai 4:23.28.