Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 21, 2024
Honolulu resident Frank Pulay stopped in at Aloha Warnemiinde Minibar in Rostock, Germany, and was delighted to find shaved ice and Hawaii-themed cocktails on the menu. Photo by Mona King.
Heather Yee of Honolulu was taking in the sights in Prague, Czech Republic, when she encountered some aloha in the form of Aloha Bistro Bar and Hangar Honolulu. Photo by husband Sei Yee.
While visiting Gloucester, Mass., Joan Apo of Aiea made a pleasant discovery: Kanaka Poke. Photo by husband Peter Apo.