Letter: After Biden withdrawal, Democrats are in turmoil

The Democratic Party is in turmoil. The mass media will make Kamala Harris sound like the best thing since sliced bread.
The people who drank the Biden Kool-Aid will probably also suck up the Kamala Kool-Aid. It’s all over except for the crying, Democrats. Once you get past the denial stage, start planning for 2028.
Boxley Diggs
Mililani
