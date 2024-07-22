Letter: Harris could be just what country needs right now

Some think President Biden’s choice of a Black, Asian American woman as a running mate in 2020 was only about securing votes from minorities and women. But given the garbage from 2017 to 2020 that we are still wading through, choosing Harris back then could mean we now have the right person in the right place to effectively begin the daunting task of dealing with the problems we are facing as a country.

Inequity, economic imbalance and a ruthless flaunting of justice is the apparent platform that one of the presidential candidates is running on. Harris’ experience as a state attorney general and history of fighting for common sense values and issues, on the other hand, shows that she long ago committed herself to working to restore the economic, political and social values that give every citizen a chance at a better life.

Glenn Kondo

Kualapuu, Molokai

