Letter: If Trump wins, get ready for an influx of lapdogs

If Trump is elected, on his coattails will ride the ideologues, sycophants and scoundrels that prop him up. Those who hope to obtain Trump-appointed positions will be asked to profess loyalty to him above supporting and defending the Constitution and laws of the USA. His appointees, more than likely, will not have the objectivity, integrity, expertise and experience necessary for the government positions they hope to hold.

When loyalty to a dogmatically flawed individual is placed above the Constitution, then self-interest will replace honest public service in government.

Dan Anderson

Moiliili

