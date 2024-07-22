Letter: Oahu catch-and-release policy gets out of hand

Once again, the catch-and-release of criminals in Honolulu, no matter the age, is unbelievable. A 7-Eleven in Kapolei was robbed earlier this month at gunpoint, allegedly by three boys ages 17 and 19 who could have also robbed another 7-Eleven that same night.

It doesn’t matter what they wore, who drove the getaway car or where they were caught, they were arrested and then released. The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said prosecutors do “not discuss matters that have not been charged nor does it disclose the existence or status of investigations.” The robbers threatened to shoot a person, for goodness’ sake.

What about the trauma that individual — the sales clerk — went through?

Now younger people with guns are committing violent acts. For what reason? Where are they getting the guns? How?

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

