Letter: Shooting proves Dems are threat to democracy

Now that an attempt was made to assassinate former President Trump, the Democrats say that violence is never a political solution and the rhetoric needs to be toned down. After eight years of constant dehumanizing of Trump and his MAGA supporters — calling him Hitler, evil, liar, con man, convict, dictator, a threat to democracy — the Democrats and their news cohorts are surprised that an assassination attempt was made. That’s laughable. Their true beliefs are illustrated by CNN, which suggested Trump was inciting violence because after being shot, he rose up, shook his fists and told the crowd to “fight, fight, fight.” The Democrats are the true “threat to democracy.”

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

