Letter: Trump proves U.S. is not country of law and order

Seeing how Trump can thwart multiple lawsuits against him, delay payments awarded to his victims and be shielded from paying for his unlawful behaviors is final proof that the U.S. is not a country of law and order. Not a country where no one is above the law. It is a country of lawyers who can twist the truth any way that money can buy.

Carol Tsai

Kakaako

