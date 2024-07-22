Editorial: Weighing key state Legislature races

State Legislature competitions in the Aug. 10 primary are few and far between — fewer than usual, unfortunately, and that’s a shame. Competition is good for wider voter choice, and it can certainly keep incumbents from getting complacent, pushing them to work harder. One case in point: The heated rematch between state Rep. Scott Saiki and Kim Coco Iwamoto in House District 25 (Ala Moana, Kakaako, Downtown); in 2022 Iwamoto came within 161 votes of toppling the House speaker. As it was two years ago, a win or loss for Saiki will be consequential to leadership in the House, and overall Legislature dynamics.

All 51 state House seats and 13 of the 25 Senate seats are on the ballot — but in the primary, nearly two dozen Democratic incumbents and five Republican ones are unopposed. There are a few rare nonincumbent races, though, as noted below. Today, the Star-Advertiser presents its endorsements in select Oahu legislative races.

State Senate

>> District 22 (Ko Olina, Nanakuli, Maili, Waianae, Makaha, Makua): When Sen. Maile Shimabukuro vacated this seat in May, she endorsed Cedric Gates, the area’s House representative. But Gov. Josh Green declined to confer interim incumbency to Gates or to Democratic rival Stacelynn Kehaulani Eli; instead, Green’s looking to fill the seat temporarily with Cross Makani Crabbe, who is running for the House seat vacated by Gates. Both Gates and Eli have served in the state House and have strong ties in this district — but Gates gets our endorsement for the scope of issues undertaken on constituents’ behalf. He’s been a solid advocate for educational pathways, improving housing and addressing highway traffic, particularly to open Paakea Road in Maili for emergency access for the Waianae Coast.

On the GOP side, Nanakuli Neighborhood Board Chair Samantha DeCorte shows a good grasp of district issues — crime, Hawaiian homelands, Army presence in Makua — so should advance over Teri Kia Savaiinaea.

>> District 23 (Kaneohe, Kahaluu, Laie, Mokuleia, Schofield Barracks): The Democratic race pits veteran legislator and farmer Clayton Hee against Ben Shafer, a film/production technician. Hee was a fixture in local politics for decades with deep connections — evidenced by a trio of former governors endorsing him — but who in his political heyday was heavy-handed and divisive. So instead, we favor Shafer — a fourth-generation Kahana Valley resident and longtime community advocate against overdevelopment; he was a leader against Turtle Bay Resort expansion and an Oahu Burial Council member. The winner faces GOP incumbent Brenton Awa.

State House

>> District 20 (Kahala, Waialae, Kaimuki, Kapahulu): Rep. Bert Kobayashi’s retirement has attracted a field of capable Democratic candidates: John Choi, Tina Grandinetti, George Hooker and Kevan Wong. The winner will face Republican Corinne Solomon in the Nov. 5 general.

The candidates agree that housing and homelessness are major issues for this district. Grandinetti has the strongest grounding in these issues, having advocated for housing solutions in tandem with Rep. Amy Perruso, for whom she served as chief of staff. Grandinetti’s stance on housing and homelessness is compassionate and multifaceted, with an emphasis on outreach and services, and insistence that the state leverage regulatory tools to discourage sales of homes or land as investments by nonresident owners. She’s also involved in the “Shut Down Red Hill” movement.

>> District 23 (Moiliili, McCully): Rep. Scott Nishimoto’s run for City Council creates a no-incumbent race here — and with no general election rival, the Democratic victor wins this seat. Ian Ross is the type of community-minded fresh blood that’ll be welcome in the Legislature. His wide-ranging involvement in public policy ranges from health and Alzheimer’s care, to supporting homeless youth, to combating invasive albizia. His opponents are Ikaika Olds, Pat McCain and Paul Robotti.

>> District 25 (Ala Moana, Kakaako, Downtown): House Speaker Scott Saiki is in another rematch with lawyer/community activist Kim Coco Iwamoto for this major urban Oahu seat. The competition has been a force driving Saiki, who’s done a solid job being attentive to issues of legislative ethics in the wake of state Capitol scandals. He also has worked to shepherd important bills through, advancing early education, housing development and other key issues. Saiki should be returned, if he commits to this district for another two years.

>> District 37 (Mililani Town, Mililani Mauka, Koa Ridge, Waipio Gentry): Despite a push for Ken Inouye, son of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, incumbent Trish La Chica has earned the chance at a second term. La Chica is vice chair of the important Education Committee and, over the years, has built an impressive record of professional and volunteer engagement in social services and community work. Voters should advance her to face Republican Taylor Kaaumoana in the general.

>> District 45 (Waianae, Makaha): With incumbent Cedric Gates leaving for a Senate run, this is one of the state’s most competitive races, with Democrats Cross Makani Crabbe (who works for Gates), Desiré Desoto, Philip Ganaban and Ranson Soares seeking a primary win to face the winner of the Republican primary, pitting Chris Muraoka against Tiana Wilbur.

Desoto stands well above the field in its entirety. As a veteran Waianae school counselor with 25-plus years working for the benefit of Waianae Coast residents, she champions expanded state funding for youth services and career-oriented educational opportunities, and supports expansion of social service-oriented programs to house the district’s homeless.