‘Bowl’ in One

These bowls have nothing in common — except for the fact that they’re all delicious. Check out the following:

Amazing Acai

Known for its laid-back atmosphere and healthy menu, Da Cove Health Bar and Café (3045 Monsarrat Ave. Ste. 5) is especially popular for its açaí bowls. Da Cove bowl ($11.25) is the most popular one, and comprises granola, bananas, strawberry and honey. Add on extra toppings like peanut butter, cacao nibs, Nutella and more ($2 each).

Call 808-732-8744 or visit dacove.com.

Sumo size

The sumo-size spicy ahi bowl ($11.51 cash, $11.85 with credit card) is only available at Ahi & Vegetable’s Ewa Beach store (91-1085 Keaunui Drive).

All bowls come with a choice of rice (white rice or sushi rice), three scoops (10 ounces) of spicy ahi, homemade spicy sauce, unagi sauce, green onions, sesame oil and sesame seeds.

Call 808-744-8488 or visit ahiandveg.com.

Next-level TKG

From its menus (which change seasonally) to its cozy restaurant interior, Izakaya Uosan (1221 Kapiolani Blvd.) is reminiscent of eating at izakayas in Japan.

Whether you’re craving sashimi, sushi or fried dishes, there’s something for everyone.

Feast on a roll topped with uni, ikura, kani and negitori ($42), creamy crab croquettes ($9.50), otoro and foie gras sushi ($13.50), and uni and truffle butter with egg yolk rice ($24). The latter takes the traditional TKG dish to the next level with extra umami flavor.

Call 808-200-5077 or follow the biz on Instagram (@izakayauosan).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).