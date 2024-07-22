Swipe or click to see more

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Got lilikoi? Add the pulp to soy sauce and use this sour-salty combo to marinate baby bella mushrooms.

After a day, or preferably two, of marinating, these mushrooms will be a tropical surprise for the palate.

Serve as a side dish or add to salads.

Marinated Lili-Soy Mushrooms

Ingredients:

• 1 (24-ounce) package baby bella mushrooms (also called cremini)

• 2 tablespoons neutral oil

• 1/2-inch piece ginger, julienned

• 1/4 cup soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons water

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• 1-2 large, fresh lilikoi

• Salt, to taste

Directions:

Clean mushrooms and blanch 1 minute in boiling water. Weigh down with a plate or other object to keep mushrooms submerged. Remove from water; cool. Cut into 1/4-inch thick slices.

Heat oil in pan over medium. Add ginger and cook until lightly caramelized. Add soy sauce, water, sugar and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat.

Cut lilikoi in half. Add pulp, including seeds, to marinade. Stir to mix well. Taste; add additional pulp from second lilikoi if needed.

Add mushrooms and mix. Place in a container and cover. Refrigerate 1 day, preferably 2, mixing at least once a day.

Serves 8-10.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 8 servings and not including salt to taste): 80 calories, 3.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.