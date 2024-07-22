Let the (eating) games begin

Swipe or click to see more

In honor of the 2024 Paris Olympics — taking place from July 26-Aug. 11 — here’s where you can get your fix of French cuisine on Oahu:

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort (2005 Kalia Road) recently welcomed Urielle Mounin as its executive pastry chef. In the coming months, guests can anticipate Mounin’s authentic French-style pastry creations to be available at the resort’s key food and beverage outlets.

Besides croissants at the revamped Chee Hoo Patisserie, Mounin’s desserts can be found at Bali Oceanfront. Enjoy delicacies like passionfruit cheesecake with mango confit, Black Forest layered cake, dulcey finger and raspberry dessert with crunchy feuillantine, and Tahitian vanilla creme brulee.

Visit hilton.com/en/hotels/hnlhvhh-hilton-hawaiian-village-waikiki-beach-resort.

La Mer

Halekulani Hotel’s La Mer (2199 Kalia Road) is recognized for its exceptional service, elegant atmosphere and island-inspired French-style cuisine.

Signature dishes from the tasting menu include roasted scallops with caviar and carrot grapefruit puree, poached lobster with squid ink gnocchi and swirl of tomato chorizo, and filet of beef with foie gras and truffle mashed potatoes. Diners will also get to choose a selection from the cheese cart, and can opt for the popular vanilla souffle dessert.

Call 808-923-2311 or visit haleukulani.com.

La Vie

Located in The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, La Vie (383 Kalaimoku St.) features a contemporary French dining experience complete with scenic sunset views.

Set menus and a la carte options are available. Popular dishes include crispy frog legs provençale, Hawaii beef tartare, A5 Miyazaki wagyu, and smoked Kona kampachi.

Desserts include salted caramel pot de creme and gateau ispahan. The latter features lychee rose mousse, raspberry gelee and almond meringue.

Call 808-729-9729 or visit laviewaikiki.com.

Le Crepe Cafe Hawaii

Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta

With locations in Kailua and Manoa, Le Crepe Café Hawaii originally opened in 2008 and its owner previously ran a small Parisian café in France. The café features fresh, locally sourced ingredients when possible.

Its menu includes sandwiches, açaí bowls, savory and sweet crepes, and waffles. Customer favorites include Romeo et Juliette sweet crepe (Nutella, banana, strawberries and whipped cream), and Breakfast of Champions savory crepe (egg, turkey bacon, spinach, mushrooms, cheese and organic garlic).

Visit lecrepecafe.com.

Michel’s at the Colony Surf

Photo courtesy Michel’s at the Colony Surf

Michel’s at the Colony Surf (2895 Kalakaua Ave.) is known for its romantic ambiance and classic European fare. Enjoy a seasonal six-course prix fixe dinner that features locally sourced products like Kauai prawns, Petersons’ Upland Farm eggs, Big Island abalone and more.

The restaurant also prides itself on its signature tableside service with dishes like its Hawaiian apple banana flambe with dark rum and its famous lobster bisque — served since 1962 — garnished with fresh Maine lobster flamed in cognac.

Call 808-923-6552 or visit michelshawaii.com.

Miro Kaimuki

This Kaimuki hot spot (3446 Waialae Ave.) boasts a French-inspired menu that features Japanese techniques and flavors. The eatery is located in the former Café Miro space.

The dinner prix fixe menu changes monthly. Current dishes include salmon with tomato and gazpacho; washugyu with broccoli and peach; corn agnolotti with black truffle; and more.

Miro Kaimuki also serves brunch on Sundays. Customers can expect dishes like ulu gnocchi, shrimp and grits, and more.

Call 808-379-0124 or visit mirokaimuki.com.

natuRe Waikiki

natuRe Waikiki (413 Seaside Ave. Ste. 2F) is a sustainability-focused eatery known for its farm-to-table concept.

The restaurant name is French for “nature,” to emphasize the eatery’s core value. Both tasting and a la carte menus are available. The tasting menu is especially popular because there’s a vegan option.

Popular dishes include Ewa sweet corn fritto, Molokai amaebi with poi, Kona abalone with MAO Organic Farms turnip, and kiawe-grilled Big Island beef.

Call 808-212-9282 or visit naturewaikiki.com.

Ocean Side Bakery

Located in Chinatown, Ocean Side Bakery (1176 Smith St.) is a Swiss-French bakery with artisan breads and pastries. The bread selection includes sourdough, ciabatta, focaccia and brioche. Meanwhile, popular pastries include croissants — cube-shaped, pretzel, ham and Gruyere, and more — fruit custard tarts, caneles and eclairs.

Call 808-931-9680

Vavin Dessert Bar

Located in Waikiki, Vavin Dessert Bar (2113 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 202) is a French pastry shop that’s named after a street in Paris. It’s known for its exquisite French pastries, desserts, coffees and teas. Pastries are baked daily using housemade dough and high-quality ingredients like French T45 flour, Valrhona chocolate and other ingredients sourced from Europe.

Popular treats include the French T45 flour croissant, crookie (a chocolate cookie and croissant hybrid), Valrhona pain au chocolate, and tiramisu mille feuille. The latter is a flaky puff pastry with Madagascar vanilla ganache and creamy coffee caramel.

You’ll also want to try the tiramisu latte, which is a customer favorite.

Follow the business on Instagram (@vavindessertbar).