Tantalizing tasting menu

Vein at KAKAAKO introduces its new prix fixe menu designed by executive chef Dell Valdez that perfectly combines “laidback vibes with refined culinary artistry.”

The four-course menu features a petite house salad, choice of pasta (wagyu Bolognese, pistachio or seasonal), entree (harami steak, lamb or catch of the day) and bread pudding.

“We are thrilled to offer a new layer to our dining experience,” states Valdez. “We worked to keep the tasting menu true to who we are — a place for everyone — while offering guests a course menu that adds value to their time with us.”

Cost is $55, and can be complemented by a curated selection of wine expertly paired by Southern Glazers for an additional $35.

Visit veinatkakaako.com.

‘Seas’ the day

Ocean Taste has returned and drops anchor at its new location in Ward Village’s South Shore Market. Fans of the eatery — which closed its Kaimuki location earlier last year — can expect the same premium-grade poke and sashimi bowls at its brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Its menu showcases poke bowls, torched bowls and chirashi bowls that each boast fresh fish that the business’s head chef personally selected from the Honolulu fish market.

Ocean Taste’s soft opening hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays; closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Visit wardvillage.com and follow Ocean Taste on Instagram (@oceantastehawaii).

Where have you ‘bento?’

Chef Jason Peel and his award-winning Nami Kaze team share its latest venture, OkazuMa, which recently opened in Iwilei. The business — whose name is in honor of Peel’s mother and grandmother — is currently in its pop-up stage and boasts an evolving bento and catering menu.

Bento selections include pork and shrimp hash-crusted salmon, spicy garlic butter shrimp and Mountain View Farms dairy pork menchi katsu.

A limited amount of bentos will be available for preorder online each week. Guests can pick up their orders on the ground floor of Regal Dole Cannery Theater from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays.

Visit okazuma.com.

Mediterranean medley

MARA Restaurant & Bar (1390 Kapiolani Blvd.) debuts its brand-new brunch, now available on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons may feast on a variety of appetizers and spreads, or choose from the brunch prix fixe menu.

Highlights from the shared plates include the spreads tasting trio (hummus, tzatziki, stracciatella) and lamb kofta and fire-roasted eggplant pizza.

The prix fixe is $44 per person and boasts a hearty portion of an appetizer or salad, and a main entree. To start the course, choose between crispy zucchini chips, smashed avocado toast, or beet and citrus salad. Entree options include shakshuka (baked eggs, chickpeas, harissa, Greek yogurt and flatbread), kataifi fried eggs (mushroom kebab, green chermoula, tzatziki), coconut French toast or yuzu pancakes.

The eatery also boasts a medley of desserts including locally sourced sorbets, Manoa Chocolate sokolatina and rice pudding.

Visit marahonolulu.com.