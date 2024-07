Hawaii Pacific University is now accepting applications for its Master of Medical Science-Physician Assistant Program. HPU PA Program Director and associate professor Leocadia Conlon is pictured, right.

Hawaii Pacific University is now accepting applications for its Master of Medical Science-Physician Assistant Program, the first of its kind in the state.

The program was recently granted accreditation-provisional status by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant.

HPU launched the program to help bridge gaps in medical services across Hawaii, which suffers from a shortage of nearly 800 full-time physicians, particularly primary care physicians.

Applications opened in late April, and HPU officials say there has been overwhelming interest. The first cohort of 30 students is slated to begin in January.

Physician assistants, also known as PAs, are licensed health care professionals who practice medicine under the supervision of a physician in a wide variety of specialities. They can review patients’ medical histories, conduct physical exams, order and interpret diagnostic tests, treat broken bones and wounds, and prescribe medication in most U.S. states.

Demand for PAs is growing in Hawaii, with a significant increase in recent years, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, which publishes annual workforce initiative reports.

The accreditation-­provisional status marks a milestone for the first Hawaii-­based PA program, according to HPU Program Director and associate professor Leocadia Conlon. It allows the college to offer M.M.S.-P.A. degrees and qualifies graduates to sit for the national board exam administered by the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistants.

HPU said passing this exam is essential to obtain a license to practice in the U.S. and its territories, and ensures graduates are well prepared to deliver high- quality medical care.

“This achievement was made possible by the vision and direction of HPU leadership, the support of our community, and the talent and dedication of our faculty and staff,” said Conlon in a news release. “We are committed to providing a superior educational experience, fostering student success, and growing a PA workforce to fill critical gaps in Hawaii’s healthcare system and underserved communities.”

The 24-month program offers a combination of lectures, small-group problem- based learning and hands-on instruction in clinical skills.

Students must complete over 2,000 supervised clinical hours across seven core medical disciplines including family medicine, pediatrics, surgical medicine, emergency medicine, internal medicine, behavioral health and OBGYN.

HPU says its program is one of the few in the U.S. with a hybrid delivery model of both remote and in-person learning to reduce participants’ expenses. Periodic travel will be required for immersive, one- to two-week, in-person sessions at HPU’s downtown Honolulu campus.

“We are interested in students who are passionate about serving the communities of Hawaii, and we recognize that may include individuals who are from Hawaii but have moved, or have family or heritage in Hawaii but currently reside in another state,” said HPU Dean of the Graduate College of Health Sciences Tricia Catalino in the news release. “A hybrid program eliminates the need for making a major move for graduate school. With a mission to serve communities in Hawaii, we hope this will encourage graduates to return to the islands after graduation to care for our communities.”