Letter: Election comes down to fascism vs. democracy

Our choice this fall is between fascism and democracy.

Fascists killed Jews — I have a Jewish family.

Fascists imprisoned liberals — I was born a liberal.

Fascists rule through conspiracies — I believe in facts.

Fascists promote monopolies — I have family that own small businesses.

I believe a fascist is winning our presidential race and I’m very scared.

Ursula Eisenpress

Kailua

