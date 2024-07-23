Letter: Election comes down to fascism vs. democracy

Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Our choice this fall is between fascism and democracy.
Fascists killed Jews — I have a Jewish family.
Fascists imprisoned liberals — I was born a liberal.
Fascists rule through conspiracies — I believe in facts.
Fascists promote monopolies — I have family that own small businesses.
I believe a fascist is winning our presidential race and I’m very scared.
Ursula Eisenpress
Kailua
