Letter: State should implement Starlink internet service

I read with interest that Hawaii will be getting $149 million to improve internet access. The timeline for implementation seems to be mid to late 2025. Nowhere in the July 17 article was SpaceX subsidiary Starlink Services, LLC, mentioned.

Starlink, as of June 2024, already had 6,219 satellites in orbit providing internet service to over 3.6 million customers worldwide. It provides reliable internet service to war torn Ukraine and many other remote places around the world.

Providing reliable internet service to the 1,500 customers on Hawaiian homelands — as well as others in isolated areas — right now would be, I think, very easy. Is this simple solution being considered?

Ron Miller

Waimanalo

