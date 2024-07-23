Letter: Trump dealt likely win, Biden dealt final blow

Biden’s reluctant withdrawal with persuasion from Democratic Party members may be the final blow to his dignity and poise. I don’t think any replacement will be the winner, except maybe for Rep. Jamie Raskin. His name was never brought up for consideration.

I think Trump has already sewn up the win for president after the attempted assassination. What would have been probably an even race from the start turned into a win when a miracle kept Trump alive. Panic turned to victory for Trump. We will find out on Nov. 5.

John Keala

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter