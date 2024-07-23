Off the news: Red Hill community group remains intact

The Red Hill Community Representation Initiative (CRI) lives on, despite Navy criticisms and a warning that it could be disbanded.

Established to bring community concerns to the Navy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after jet fuel contaminated the Navy’s water system in 2021, CRI was notified in June that Navy complaints had prompted consideration of its dissolution — a bad idea from the start. After CRI pushed back, the EPA wisely changed course, notifying the group on Friday that it would continue.