On the Move: Richard Oshiro and Leslee Matthews

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has announced the promotion of Richard Oshiro to deputy budget director. Oshiro has worked on the rail project since 2019. Since 2022 he served as HART’s grants manager. Prior to his most recent role, he worked on the rail project as a consultant with both HDR Engineering and Jacobs Engineering as lead cost analyst in the Project Controls department. Oshiro has over 30 years of experience in financial management, accounting and business operations.

Domestic Violence Action Center has named Leslee Matthews vice president of legal services. Matthews, a Maui native, is an attorney and social worker certified as a domestic violence instructor by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Her experience includes serving as as a family specialist for the Fort Worth Police Department’s Special Victims Section, and she is founder and managing attorney of Speak Out &Up Law LLLC.