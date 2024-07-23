RIMPAC exercises continue on USS Carl Vinson
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above U.S. Navy pilots flew a V-22 Osprey carrying an international group of military service members and journalists Friday from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson back to Oahu.
At top, a pair of Australian navy sailors aboard the USS Carl Vinson watched an F-18 fighter jet come in for landing Friday as it participated in RIMPAC.
A U.S. Navy sailor, above, did maintenance on an F-18 fighter jet below deck of the USS Carl Vinson as it participated in RIMPAC.
Above, a U.S. Navy crew prepared to launch an F-18 fighter jet from the deck of the USS Carl Vinson.