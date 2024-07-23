Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

RIMPAC exercises continue on USS Carl Vinson

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 12:23 a.m.

Editors' Picks

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above U.S. Navy pilots flew a V-22 Osprey carrying an international group of military service members and journalists Friday from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson back to Oahu.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above U.S. Navy pilots flew a V-22 Osprey carrying an international group of military service members and journalists Friday from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson back to Oahu.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, a pair of Australian navy sailors aboard the USS Carl Vinson watched an F-18 fighter jet come in for landing Friday as it participated in RIMPAC.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

At top, a pair of Australian navy sailors aboard the USS Carl Vinson watched an F-18 fighter jet come in for landing Friday as it participated in RIMPAC.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A U.S. Navy sailor, above, did maintenance on an F-18 fighter jet below deck of the USS Carl Vinson as it participated in RIMPAC.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

A U.S. Navy sailor, above, did maintenance on an F-18 fighter jet below deck of the USS Carl Vinson as it participated in RIMPAC.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a U.S. Navy crew prepared to launch an F-18 fighter jet from the deck of the USS Carl Vinson.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, a U.S. Navy crew prepared to launch an F-18 fighter jet from the deck of the USS Carl Vinson.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above U.S. Navy pilots flew a V-22 Osprey carrying an international group of military service members and journalists Friday from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson back to Oahu.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, a pair of Australian navy sailors aboard the USS Carl Vinson watched an F-18 fighter jet come in for landing Friday as it participated in RIMPAC.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A U.S. Navy sailor, above, did maintenance on an F-18 fighter jet below deck of the USS Carl Vinson as it participated in RIMPAC.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a U.S. Navy crew prepared to launch an F-18 fighter jet from the deck of the USS Carl Vinson.