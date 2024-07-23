UH receiver’s arrest follows alleged fight with girlfriend

The University of Hawaii’s leading wide receiver was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly got into a fight with the mother of his child, according to multiple law enforcement and athletic sources.

Steven McBride, 22, lives with his girlfriend and their 3-month-old child in an apartment at Mendonca Park in Wahiawa.

During the fight McBride allegedly grabbed both of his girlfriend’s arms, bruising her biceps. McBride allegedly also pushed her while she held the child, who was unharmed although she allegedly sustained bruising to her right temple.

She declined to press charges and was uncooperative with patrol officers, but he was arrested on suspicion of felony abuse because the alleged assault happened in the presence of a minor under 14 years old. When there is a complaint of pain or visible injuries, there is probable cause for responding patrol officers to make an arrest, according to state law.

The Honolulu Police Department’s policy mandates that officers make an arrest if there are visible injuries and it is clear who the primary aggressor might be.

The star wide receiver was suspended indefinitely from the football team’s activities following his arrest. He will remain on scholarship and still be allowed to attend classes during the suspension. McBride is one of about 120 UH football players.

The Rainbow Warriors completed their summer strength/conditioning program Friday. The Warriors begin reporting to training camp Monday, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday morning. They open the season against Delaware State on Aug. 24 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. UH’s fall semester begins Aug. 26.

After playing in 24 games in three seasons at the University of Kansas, McBride transferred to UH in 2023. He led the Rainbow Warriors with a team-high 1,204 receiving yards on 63 receptions. He scored nine touchdowns.