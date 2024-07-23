Hawaii woman paddlers win championships

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii women came away winners in Sunday’s Molokai-2-Oahu Paddleboard World Championships.

Nani Dalene Nekoba and Anna Kalabukhova made it a Hawaii sweep in the solo wing foil competition. Nekoba won by mere seconds over Kalabukhova, 2:31:16 to 2:31:20.

Hawaii’s Annie Reickert won the women’s stand-up paddle event with a time of 2:27:12, improving on her second-place finish last year. Fiona Wylde from Hood River, Ore., finished second in her first experience at M20.

In the men’s solo SUP Foil race, Edoardo Tanas of Italy captured first with a time of 2:02:58. The 21-year-old edged Hawaii’s Finn Spencer (2:04.58), who won the 2023 M2O wing foil division.

In the men’s solo wing foil race, 25-year-old Aidan Nicholas of New Zealand took the top spot with a time of 1:49:04, Fifteen-year-old Bobo Gallagher of Hawaii finished second at 2:02:35.

The foil edition kicked off the racing, starting at ‘Illio Point on Molokai and finishing off shore at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. The course was 40 miles and featured the solo disciplines of stand-up paddle and wing foil.

Hawaii’s Lyau takes second in Nationals

Hawaii’s Jonathan Lyau brought home a silver medal in the men’s 60- to 64-year-old 5,000-meter event with a time of 18:37:18 on Thursday at the USATF National Masters Track & Field Championships held over the weekend in Sacramento, Calif.

Scott Lacrosse won the 5,000 in 18:27:69. Lyau also ran in Sunday’s 1,500 in the men’s 60-64 group and finished ninth with a time 4:59:65. Daniel Filip won the event at 4:51:31.